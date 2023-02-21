The Best Cocktails Made for a Pisces - Rum Raiders

Discover zodiac cocktails associated with your astrological sign with this recurring series. Dive deep into these cocktails that will inspire the imaginative Pisces.

The fish constellation represents Pisces as a water sign known for its deep emotional connections and intuition. Cocktails for this sign should be original and have a wave of artistry to complement the creative Pisces.

Neptune’s Surf

Pisces is a water sign deeply connected with the majestic beauty of the ocean and has the ruling planet of Neptune. This cocktail takes inspiration from Neptune by adding ingredients that are reminiscent of a tropical oasis with a touch of blue spirulina powder to give the drink a beautiful blue oceanic hue. Spirulina represents the fish sign and its planet because it is algae that grow in both fresh and saltwater. This cocktail is perfect for the Pisces because it looks like the crest of a wave with the foam floating on top from the addition of the aqua faba (chickpea water)

Ingredients

2 ounces of unaged rhum agricole

2 ounces of coconut water

¾ ounce of pineapple juice

½ ounce of lime juice

½ ounce of simple syrup

¾ ounce of aqua faba (drain one can of chickpeas to get the aqua faba)

¼ teaspoon blue spirulina powder

Directions

In a shaker filled with ice add all of the ingredients. Shake until everything is combined and chilled. Then remove ice to dry shake for another 20 seconds. Pour into a glass filled with ice.

Green Daydream Mojito

This cocktail is a riff on the popular rum drink, the mojito, combining mint, sugar, rum and soda water but with some surprise ingredients that will delight the imaginative Pisces. One of the new elements added to this mojito is matcha tea powder which not only provides a unique flavor but a unique green hue as well. This colorful version of mojito suits this celestial sign as light green is the color that represents the Pisces. This cocktail also uses botanical rum as a replacement for the light rum giving this cocktail a unique herbal flavor that will excite this zodiac sign.

Ingredients

2 ounces of botanical rum

≈ 10 fresh mint leaves

1 ½ ounce simple syrup

½ teaspoon matcha powder

½ medium lime, cut into 3 wedges

¾ ounces of soda water as needed

Garnish: mint sprig

Directions

Place half a lime, cut into wedges into the bottom of a tall glass. Add the simple syrup, and Matcha Tea Powder. Muddle until the sugar and Matcha have dissolved and mixed completely. Now, add the mint and muddle lightly again to release oils. Next, add rum and fill glass with crushed ice and top with soda water. Garnish with a sprig of mint.

Jasmine Tea Toddy

Pisces is the twelfth sign of the zodiac and it is also the last sign in the winter season. The weather is only starting to shift but there are still cold nights where a hot cocktail really helps to give warm comfort. This cocktail adds both flavor and flare with jasmine tea to better complement the Pisces. Both jasmine and Pisces are often associated with spirituality and rejuvenating energy. This cocktail makes for a great nightcap for Pisces.

Ingredients

3/4 cup boiling water

2 ounces aged rum

2 teaspoons honey

6 ounces jasmine tea or 1 tea bag

Garnish: Lemon wedge, clove and star anise

Directions

In a heat resistant cup or mug place the tea bag, rum, and honey. Add enough boiling water (about 3/4 cup) to fill the cup. Add the clove, lemon, and star anise and steep for around 2-3 minutes. Remove the tea bag and clove and star anise.

