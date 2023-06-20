TikTok Video Shows Disney Guests Trapped on Ride With Raving Allegedly Intoxicated Woman

A woman abandoned ship during a Disney boat-themed ride called the Gran Fiesta Tour on Friday at EPCOT. After the woman hopped out of the boat, “The Three Caballeros” themed attraction was forced to stop mid-ride. The Disney guests were trapped in a dark tunnel with the woman yelling and berating those still in the boat. The scene was captured on video and posted on TikTok over the weekend. Orange County Sheriff’s Office believed the woman to be intoxicated.

The TikTok video was posted in two parts. The first video shows a woman standing in an off-limits area that runs along the ride’s path. She can be heard indistinctly shouting at people in the boat filled with both children and adults.

From part 1 it is unclear if the woman was attempting to escape the ride but she appears to return to her seat when a man can be heard yelling, “Ma’am you got 30 seconds before I’m coming back there and I’m taking you down.”

Part 2 begins with the woman yelling, “I’m getting off.”

The woman then removes the chain barrier and attempts to exit through the employee’s only area. A ride attendant confronts the woman and informs her that she cannot leave through this exit. The woman proceeds to get over the ropes and seems to get away.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson told SFGATE that deputies responded to “two separate disturbances” involving this woman. The first incident occurred at the EPCOT’s Mexico Pavilion where the Gran Fiesta Tour ride is located. Then, approximately one hour later there was a second incident in the line for “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.”

“The victims in both incidents did not wish to prosecute,” said the Sherif’s Office’s spokesperson. “[The woman] was trespassed from the property.”

Drunk Disney guests appear to be a growing problem for the theme park. These incidents may be connected to EPCOT drink around the world challenges that involve guests attempting to drink at each of the park’s international pavilions. Regardless, the woman will likely be temporarily banned after causing several scenes and being removed from the park.

