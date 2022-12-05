TikToker Cut-off at Disney After Purchasing Unlimited Drink Ticket

A TikToker was cut off by Disney Cast Members after ordering 12 alcoholic drinks at one of the Christmas events. The ticket was for an unlimited amount of booze.

Cameron Banks, or mrmainstreet on TikTok, went to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and purchased add-on tickets to Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Dessert Party at Tomorrowland Terrace.

Alcohol has become more commonplace at Disney but most restaurants in Magic Kingdom limit the number of alcoholic drinks a guest can purchase. However, unlimited booze is available at Fireworks Dessert Parties at the Tomorrowland Terrace restaurant.

“I’m not here for dessert. I’m here to get drunk in Magic Kingdom,” Banks said in a post on TikTok.

Banks remarks that they only have an hour to drink and starts posting the drink count.

He asks the cast members what the highest percent drink is and they responded they didn’t know. Banks ended up with something that was 11.5% abv.

It is hard to tell what he is drinking but it looks like wine and apparently “tastes like shit.” Bank decides to chase the mystery booze with POG juice which is a popular tropical drink available throughout Walt Disney World Resort.

When Banks gets to glass 12 he says, “they cut me off.”

Disney Cast Members do have the right to cut off service if they believe someone has had too much to drink even if the event states “all you can drink.” It is unclear from the video if Banks was acting particularly drunk at the time.

One of the comments said: “They cut me off after 10 so I sent my husband to get them for me lol.”

Another comment read, “I’m obsessed that you got cut off at Magic Kingdom! GOALS!”

In Bank’s follow-up post, he replies to a comment that said, “They cut you off?!”. The post reads, “they made the right choice.”