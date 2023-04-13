Loving TikTok’s Latest Vodka Butter Trend? Try This Rum Alternative - Rum Raiders

There’s a new viral boozy food recipe that is spreading across TikTok featuring butter and vodka. This combination might sound weird at first but it might actually be the next big thing for charcuterie boards and bars alike. The combination of alcohol and butter is a classic pairing. While this vodka butter may be trending, rum and butter has long been a go-to staple for cocktails and cooking and deserves its time in the spotlight alongside this viral vodka sensation.

The recipe comes from food blogger and recipe developer, Carolina Gelen. The TikToker combined vodka and butter to make a spreadable liquor-filled treat aptly named “vodka butter”. Her viral video has over 1.4 million views and over 109,000 likes cementing it as a TikTok recipe staple.

We think this concoction would make a great addition to a boozy brunch featuring a charcuterie board complete with funky blue cheese and marinated olives to make a dirty martini in snack form. Alternatively, Gelen suggests pairing this butter with fish or caviar

Gelen told Fox News Digital “I wouldn’t spread this on toast for breakfast but would serve it as an appetizer with crusty bread, anchovies, herring, sardines or caviar.”

Rum Butter

The concept of mixing booze with butter isn’t that new; hot buttered rum and fat-washed spirits are very popular versions of this match made in heaven. However, this viral trend is flipping the roles and using butter as the star as opposed to the spirit.

For a double hit of booze-flavored butter and vice versa, try fat-washing rum. When fat-washing a spirit there is a solid mass of fat that forms on top of the liquid after chilling. If you use butter for fat washing that could then be reused after the flavor of the spirit intermingles with the fat particles. This gives both a newly textured and tasty spirit as well as a flavor-packed butter.

Ingredients

½ cup butter

1 ½ cups dark rum

Directions

To do this, melt around a half cup of butter and combine with dark rum in a freezer-safe glass, swirl the two together, and let sit for an hour at room temp. Then chill the mix in the freezer for up to 48 hours. The butter will become solid on top, remove the butter with a spoon and let soften at room temperature. Pour the remaining rum through a coffee filter to remove any other solid butter left in the alcohol.

After this the butter can be whipped and a food processor and more rum can be added if desired. Both the rum and butter can be used in a variety of recipes including rum cake, old fashions and hot buttered rum.

Rum butter goes well with a variety of accompaniments such as dried fruits, aged cheeses, and honeycomb. For cooking rum butter goes great with fish or jerk spiced chicken. This booze-infused rum butter just might be the next big thing in TikTok’s butter board trend.

