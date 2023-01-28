Tip Top Proper Cocktails Release New Tropical Rum RTD to Lineup

The ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail brand, Tip Top Proper announced the debut of an all-new flavor, the Jungle Bird, to their canned cocktail lineup.

Tip Top Proper was founded in 2018 by two friends, Neal Cohen and Yoni Reisman, who wanted to bring high-quality, classic cocktails to the market that could be enjoyed with convenience anywhere. The duo partnered with a veteran of Atlanta mixology and seven-time James Beard Award nominee Miles Macquarrie (of Kimball House) to develop the recipes. The team has created eight different 100ml canned low-ball classic cocktail recipes including a Manhattan, Negroni, Old Fashioned, Margarita, Daiquiri, Bee’s Knees, Espresso Martini as well as the newest edition the Jungle Bird.

Tip Top’s Co-founder and CEO, Yoni Reisman, says, “I absolutely love a Jungle Bird and wanted to put one in a can to speak directly to the cocktail community. We’ve mostly done obvious classics so far, but this one shows that Tip Top is willing to go a little more obscure, not just the low-hanging fruit. We like to keep people excited and guessing.”

The Jungle Bird like all of their cocktails is comprised of a simple list of ingredients. This cocktail is inspired by the classic tropical rum cocktail which was a tiki bar standard in the 1970s. Perhaps less well-known than other tiki drinks, the Jungle Bird has long been a bartender favorite and is poised to become the new “it” cocktail for consumers in 2023 according to the company. The cocktail is a vibrant red color and is comprised of just rum, lime, pineapple and red bitters.

“The Jungle Bird is one of those drinks that most bartenders love because it rides the line between drinks in the tropical style and classic bitter aperitif. Those who know it, typically know it well,” says Miles Macquarrie, Tip Top’s Recipe Developer.

The Jungle Bird RTD has a 25% ABV with flavors of tropical fruit and burnt sugar with refreshing acidity.

The Jungle Bird canned cocktail will be available online for a limited time via Tip Top’s website.

Tip Top Proper Cocktails are available in retail and package stores, restaurants, and bars in Colorado, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, and Texas. The products are also available as 8-packs for shipping to 41 states nationwide online.

In a recent development Delta flyers can now also enjoy two of the company’s flavors, the Tip Top Old Fashioned and Espresso Martini aboard Delta flights.

