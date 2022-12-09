Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle Sets Stricter Alcohol Limits for This Year’s Hotties

Once again 10 contestants with commitment issues are tricked into no kissing and definitely no sex in Netflix’s reality competition show, Too Hot To Handle. If they don’t, robot Lana will be very upset and take away their money. However, this year will be a little less boozy in order to help rein in their passions.

For Too Hot To Handle’s fourth season, contestants believe they have signed up for a show called Wild Love. If Lana gets her way it will be less wild and more about forming deeper connections. Part of the rules includes a strict alcohol limit for the cast. Seb, one of this year’s contestants, revealed they were allowed only one drink per night.

After Capital spoke with this year’s cast and found out that this year the limit is lower than in previous seasons. The new rules mean contestants can only have one drink per night. In past seasons, it was reported that two drinks were allowed.

Another contestant, Sophie explained less alcohol was probably for the best: “It’s all regulated in a way that like, at the end of the day, we’re all young people in an environment that we’ve never been in before and it’s like really important that all the decisions that we’re making are our own decisions.

“So, alcohol and that situation do not make sense. I think by looking back we could all say that was a great thing because everything that happened was completely authentic, honest and we didn’t do anything that we didn’t personally want to do.”

Sophie goes on to say, “And I think with alcohol, we all know, we’ve all been there, it can be a bit messy.”

When Capital talked with Harry Johnson from season 3, he revealed contestants were allowed two drinks per night. After the complete disregard for Lana’s rules last season, the all-seeing robot may have decided one drink was plenty.