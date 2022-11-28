The Top Cyber Monday Deals For Rum Lovers - Rum Raiders

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest online shopping days of the year, people all over the world search deep into the internet for the best deals. This year we made a handy guide for finding some great deals on gifts for the rum lover in your life or yourself of course.

Flybold Decanter Set with Glasses

Every rum enthusiast worth their salt knows that pirates and rum go hand in hand. This decanter set displays your rum as a sea of aged spirit surrounding a glass-blown ship. The set includes the decanter, the spigot for easy pouring, the stand and two globe etched glasses. The set normally retails for $74.99 but prime members can snag this ship decanter for $59.99 and also get a further 20% off with the additional coupon. Find the deal here.

ReserveBar Rum Sale

There are deals to be had at ReserveBar. The online retailer is offering 20% off with the code CYBER22. Several rums are a part of this deal but the selection may depend on your location of purchase. The Bacardí Reserva Ocho is normally about $30 on ReserveBar which is about $6 in savings and puts it under the MSRP. Symphony No.3 White Rum typically retails for around $35-40. The Cyber Monday deal would mean getting between $7 and $8 off.

For the even more dedicated rum lover, there is also the Appleton Estate 21 Year Old for sale. This rum usually sells for approximately $150 to $160. The 20% discount drops the price to between about $120-128 which is an incredible deal on a more premium rum. Check out our review for this rum here.

Smuggler’s Cove: Exotic Cocktails, Rum, and the Cult of Tiki Book

Tiki lovers rejoice, the unofficial guidebook of all things tiki is a steal of a deal on Amazon today. This book is the perfect gift for anyone who enjoys tropical bars and drinks. With over a hundred rum cocktail recipes this book provides near-endless entertainment. The hard-cover version of this history/cocktail book is on sale today for just $9.43, normally $30.00. Check out the Cyber Monday deal here.

Skull Shaped Cocktail Smoker Kit with 4 Kinds of Wood Chips

Like whiskey, rum is a robust spirit that can handle the strength of the flavor of smoke in a cocktail and can even enhance certain notes in the rum. This cocktail smoker kit is perfect for the rum devotee that likes a flare for the dramatic and the smell of wood fire. Its unique shape gives this cocktail smoker kit a bit of edge and makes for an intriguing display. This kit usually retails for $29.99. Buy it here.

Here at Rum Raiders, we do more than write about current events in rum. We are the only media property reviewing rums and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the rum world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of rum in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter