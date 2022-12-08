Top Rum Holiday Gift Sets - Rum Raiders

The holidays are upon us, so there is no time like the present to start looking for gifts for the special people in your life. If those same people are fans of rum or cocktails then this list will expedite shopping for the perfect gift. Sometimes you want to give more than just a bottle of rum, so here are some rum gift sets for the rum enthusiast in your life.

For the Tiki Lover – RumHaven Coconut Rum Gift Set with Tiki Mug

This is an excellent gift for anyone who enjoys visiting tropical bars. This gift set includes a coconut rum by RumHaven which uses actual coconut water to make its flavored rum and a unique branded tiki mug.

Find the set here.

For Coquito Connoisseurs – Candela Mamajuana Coquito Kit

Coquito is a creamy holiday drink made in the Caribbean that is often compared to eggnog. This festive gift set includes all the necessary ingredients to make Coquito including the rum. It also comes along with decorated theme glasses for serving.

Read more about the kit here.

Purchase here.

For a Classic Combination – Bacardi Humidor Gift Set

This set is perfect for people who like to pull out a cigar when having a nice glass of aged rum straight or on the rocks. Smoke and cocktails are often seen as a classic pairing. The gift set includes a humidor for storing cigars, a cigar cutter, Bacardi Ocho (8 Year) and Bacardi 10 year rum.

Available for purchase here.

For the Sweet and Simple – Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva Rum Glass & Ice Mould Gift Set

Diplomático is a popular rum brand, the reserva is especially popular among rum lovers with a bit of a sweet tooth. This rum has heavy vanilla notes with sweet toffee and caramel aromas. The gift set includes a bottle of Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva rum, a stylish tumbler and an ice mould. This would be great for people who like drinking rum on the rocks or in an old fashioned cocktail.

Find the set here.

Find reviews for Diplomático here.

