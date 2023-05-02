Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Partners With Chef Rick Martínez To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo With Cuisine and Sweepstakes

Molson Coors brand, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is partnering with chef and author Rick Martínez to help celebrate Cinco de Mayo with unique recipes that pair well with the flavors of the hard seltzers. The brand has also announced that is giving away a trip to Mexico to give fans the opportunity to discover the cuisine and culture that surrounds this holiday.

Martínez curated recipe pairings for Cinco de Mayo with two entertaining-friendly recipes. The first is a Pollo al Pastor that is meant to pair with the Topo Chico Signature Margarita Hard Seltzer. The other is a Fried Esquites that pairs the earthy corn flavors with the Strawberry Guava Top Chico. Similar recipes have been published by the chef in his cookbook “Mi Cocina.”

“Pairing my Pollo al Pastor and Fried Esquites recipes with Topo Chico Hard Seltzer keeps things fresh while entertaining for Cinco de Mayo,” said chef and author Rick Martínez. “The tropical flavors complemented with the crisp, refreshing taste of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is a crowd pleaser at every get-together I have.”

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer isn’t just helping fans celebrate with tasty recipes, but the brand is also giving fans the chance to travel to the birthplace of Cinco de Mayo with a six-night trip to Mexico. Cinco de Mayo is primarily celebrated in the Puebla region of Mexico but has been embraced all over the world but especially in the US. The trip is a chance to see the original land where the celebration takes place.

The winner and their chosen guest (must be 21+) will travel to Puebla, Mexico and Mexico City to enjoy curated meals and taco sampling through the famous neighborhoods of San Rafael, Anzures, La Roma, and La Condesa to visit traditional taquerías. The winning pair will also have the opportunity to hot air balloon, visit ancient pyramids and more to celebrate the spirit of the holiday in its birthplace. Fans who are of legal age can enter for a chance to win on the brand’s website between May 2 and May 9.

“Rick’s Mexican cuisine brings out the flair in food that makes it stand out from the rest, creating the perfect pairing for Topo Chico Hard Seltzer’s unique flavors,” said Joy Ghosh, vice president of marketing for above premium flavor at Molson Coors Beverage Company. “Through these recipes and a chance to win our incredible Mexican culinary trip, we’re helping fans have a truly unforgettable Cinco de Mayo this year.”

