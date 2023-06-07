Topo Chico Releases Limited Time Aguas Frescas Hard Seltzers for Summer – Taste Testing the Lineup

Today, the fan-favorite seltzer water brand, Topo Chico has announced the limited-time release of a new line of Aguas Frescas hard seltzer.

The Agua Frescas come in four distinct flavors: Passionfruit Mango, Citrus Tamarind, Ripe Watermelon and Hibiscus Lime. The hard seltzers have a 4% ABV and 100 calories per can.

“The new Aguas Frescas Hard Seltzer flavors are a delicious and refreshing addition to the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer lineup,” said Joy Gosh, vice president of marketing for the above premium flavor portfolio at Molson Coors Beverage. “This new lineup is full of flavor, as you’d expect from aguas frescas-style beverages, but also has the crisp, refreshing taste that Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is known for.”

The new variety of flavors were inspired by the refreshing Agua Frescas found in street markets, taquerias and restaurants. However, these take a new spin on the classic beverage by adding booze and carbonation.

We got our hands on the latest hard seltzers early to give a heads up on what to expect from the latest lineup of hard seltzers.

Passionfruit Mango

The Passionfruit Mango Agua Fresca Topo Chico is a kind of unique flavor combination, but one that makes sense from the standpoint of tropical fruit. The passionfruit flavor is very pronounced while the subtle mango notes play more of a background role.

Many hard seltzers have a weird aftertaste in my opinion, but with this flavor, I don’t get any of that. Instead, there are hints of minerality, typical of the Topo Chico seltzer water.

Citrus Tamarind

This is my favorite out of the lineup. The citrus tamarind is packed full of bright citrusy flavor and the tamarind boosts the tangy notes but also gives a unique flavor profile not common in citrus-flavored hard seltzers. The citrus is more of a tangerine than lemon or lime and not as artificial as one typically finds with these styles of beverages. As far as tasting like a tamarindo agua fresca it doesn’t hit that mark.

Ripe Watermelon

The Ripe Watermelon Agua Fresca flavor is pretty much summer in a can. The watermelon isn’t the same fakey Jolly Rancher-type flavor that I’m used to tasting in RTDs. The minerality is much more pronounced for this one since the watermelon is more of subdued sweetness. This flavor screams poolside drinking especially paired with the fruit itself.

Hibiscus Lime

This Agua Fresca is the light citrus flavor the lineup needed. The Hibiscus isn’t as pronounced as one would find in Agua de Jamaica but it provides the lime-forward hard seltzer with a floral touch. I liked this flavor and was pleasantly surprised by how well the flavors combined and highlighted the minerality of the Topo Chico.

While none of the flavors provide the same intensity as actual agua frescas they do give a refreshing experience that is indeed inspired by the beverages. Overall Topo Chico makes some of the better widely available hard seltzers on the market and the new Agua Frescas lineup are great for summer drinking. I would recommend these to anyone looking for a flavorful and refreshing drink.

Topo Chico Aguas Frescas Hard Seltzers are available in 12 slim can variety packs across the US while supplies last. Perhaps if popular enough the limited-time Agua Frescas will become a staple for the brand so we can enjoy these all year long.

Read Next:

Vizzy Taps Into the Nostalgic Flavors Market With New Limited-Edition Orange Cream Pop Hard Seltzer

Topo Chico Spirited Hits the Market: Day-One Review of the New Ranch Water, Paloma and Chilton Canned Cocktails