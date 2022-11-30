Stopped at Border: A Traveler Allegedly Attempted to Illegally Bring 48 Bottles of Alcohol Across Border

A Canadian was stopped at the border after having 48 bottles of wine and champagne with them. The bottles were seized at the Ambassador Bridge which connects Detriot, Michigan in the US and Windsor, Ontario in Canada. The incident occurred earlier this month.

The Canadian resident failed to declare the goods when crossing the Canadian Border, officials said. Travelers crossing the border must declare all goods when arriving at the first Canadian Border Service Agency (CBSA) port of entry, said communications adviser Susanna Rossi Franzo, according to Detroit Free Press.

The 48 bottles of alcohol exceeded the qualities that travelers are allowed to cross the border with in order to be exempt from paying import duties and taxes. Therefore, the CBSA officers seized the alcohol.

“The traveler, being a resident of Canada, was permitted to proceed after the enforcement action was complete,” Franzo said.

The Canadian traveler was only permitted to bring up to 1.5 liters of wine or about two standard bottles of wine. The individual was only 46 bottles over this limit. For other alcoholic beverage limits, people can bring 1.14 liters or about one large standard bottle of liquor. They can also bring 8.5 liters or approximately 24 cans or bottles of beer.

These limits are in place when a traveler has been away from Canada for 48 hours or more.

“The quantities of alcoholic beverages you can import must be within the limit set by provincial and territorial liquor control authorities that apply where you will enter Canada,” CBSA states. “If the amount of alcohol you want to import exceeds your personal exemption, you will be required to pay the duty and taxes as well as any provincial or territorial levies that apply.”

In the end, the taxes probably would have been cheaper than losing 48 bottles of wine and champagne to border control.