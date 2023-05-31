 Truly Hard Seltzer Joins Spirit-Based RTDs Trend With Vodka Sodas
Jessica GlemanMay 31st, 2023, 11:40 am
(Photo: Truly Hard Seltzer)

In a growing trend of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages pivoting to spirit-based beverages versus malt. Boston Beer Company’s Truly Hard Seltzer reintroduces its first spirits-based seltzer as Truly Vodka Soda. The new RTDs are appearing just in time for the summer season. 

The Truly Vodka Seltzer was first introduced in 2022, but now Truly’s first spirits-based seltzer has a fresh new look and a larger lineup of flavors. The brand formerly called its spirit-based cocktails, Truly Vodka Seltzer. The drinks have been renamed to Truly Vodka Soda to reflect the classic bar call and to stand out from malt-based seltzers and RTDs. 

“We are always looking for ways to deliver on our category-leading innovation and bring Truly fans a favorite flavor for every occasion,” said Casey O’Neill, Director of Product Development at the Boston Beer Company. “Truly Vodka Soda delivers a crisp and smooth Truly with a range of real fruit flavors that taste great and pack a punch.”

“We’re excited to reintroduce drinkers to Truly Vodka Soda, our award-winning1,2 spirits-based seltzer,” said Matt Withington, Truly Sr. Director of Brand Marketing at the Boston Beer Company. “Complete with new flavors and new packaging, we’re confident Truly Vodka Soda tastes as good as it looks.”

Truly Vodka Sodas contains six-times-distilled vodka which makes for a very neutrally flavored spirit that combines well with the fruit juices and flavorings. All Truly Vodka Soda flavors have a 5% ABV with 110 calories and are naturally gluten-free. The Truly Vodka Soda line has been extended with two new packs of single-fruit flavors, Truly Vodka Soda Classic and Paradise.

The original flavors of Truly Vodka Soda Twist of Flavor Pack still include Blackberry & Lemon, Cherry & Lime, Pineapple & Cranberry, and Peach & Tangerine. The new edition of the Truly Vodka Soda Classic Pack includes Lime, Mango, Blueberry, and Pineapple flavors.

Alongside those variety packs is the Truly Vodka Soda Paradise Pack which contains summertime favorites like Mango, Watermelon, Passion Fruit, and Blood Orange flavors

All of the variety packs and flavors of Truly Vodka Soda are available now. 

Jessica Gleman

Jessica Gleman is the managing editor of Rum Raiders. She received her Ph.D. at the University College of Dublin in Ireland, where she studied the archaeology of ancient alcohol. Jessica has a passion for the alcohol industry, including agriculture, distillation and mixology. When Jessica is not writing about rum, she is also a travel and food enthusiast who loves going around the world and experiencing various cuisines and cultures. She is enthusiastic about sharing her knowledge and expertise and learning even more about this amazing spirit.

