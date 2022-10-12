 The Try Guys Try Cocktails for Upcoming Bacardí Competition
Jessica GlemanOct 12th, 2022, 8:21 pm
The Try Guys - Keith and Zach

(Photo: Try Guys/Facebook)

See two of The Try Guys, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld host the upcoming Battle of the Boroughs. This cocktail showdown is presented by Bacardí. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10:00 P.M. The competition will be held at Center415 just a few blocks away from the Empire State Building in Manhattan.

If you are not one of The Try Guys’ over 8 million subscribers on YouTube then you are missing out on their hilarious hijinks. Their series like “Without A Recipe” shows the guys trying to make various sweet treats and savior delights with little to no understanding of the process. A spin-off of the series is also featured on Food Network’s “No Recipe Road Trip.” 

These two are no strangers to trying things, but Eugene is typically seen as the alcohol aficionado since he puts booze in most of the things he makes on “Without A Recipe.” 

Bacardi Cocktail

(Photo: New York City Wine & Food Festival)

The cocktail competition is said to be celebrating the New York City bar community “the best way we know how – with a party!” The boroughs will compete to see who can make the best cocktails. Top bartenders were selected from the city’s five boroughs. The challengers will utilize Bacardí products to craft their competition-worthy cocktails.  

The cocktails will be assessed by an expert judging panel including Gio Gutierrez of Chat Chow TV, Candice Coy of Employees Only, 2013 Speed Rack National Champion Eryn Reece and stand-up comedian Carly Aquilino. 

Attendees will also be able to participate in the action. Everyone will get to taste each cocktail and vote for their favorite to win the People’s Choice Award.

Hopefully, for the sakes of the hosts’ stomachs and Keith’s weird tongue, contestants will avoid both spicy ingredients and dairy in their cocktails.  

The event will also feature food from a variety of participating chefs. 

General admission is $99. Tickets are available here

For reviews and content relating to some of the Bacardí products that might be featured click here.

