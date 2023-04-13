‘I’m a Bad Person’: An Unhinged Passenger Drunkenly Gropes Seatmates, Lights Cigarette, Threatens to Kill People on Board an Alaska Airlines Flight

A drunk passenger allegedly exhibited chaotic behavior on an Alaska Airlines flight. The incident involved a series of actions including verbal threats, sexual harassment and acting generally deranged. It began with the intoxicated man groping his seatmate during a flight from Seattle to Anchorage on April 5th. However, his inexcusable behavior didn’t stop there.

According to documents obtained by the New York Post, the woman (D.S.) seated next to Adam David found him friendly at first. Then, the 37-year-old reportedly had a Jekyll and Hyde moment. He pulled out three different colored mini bottles (presumably liquor) and started to drink something from the green one. Soon after, his behavior turned repulsive.

Seymour proceeded to order and drink two Jack and Cokes. Afterward, the court filing said, “he started slurring his words, began moving physically closer to D.S., rubbed her lower thigh and knee on the inner and outer areas without her consent and tried to rest his head on her shoulder.”

The filing also details Seymour making comments about D.S.’s sexuality including saying she “looked like a lesbian” and talked about licking her “down there,” as reported by The Post.

D.S. attempted to lean away and ignore Seymour. She feared things might escalate if she confronted him. Seemingly to make things worse, he then said, “We’re all going to die” and acted out the plane crashing with his hand.

The woman attempted to contact the flight attendants, but Seymour told her he “could p— real good” and tapped his hand on her lap, as reported by The Post.

“D.S. immediately closed her legs, leaned forward, and turned her back to him,” according to the document. “A few moments later she heard a sparking sound and turned to see Seymour holding an ignited lighter and lit cigarette.”

She told him smoking was not allowed on the aircraft, but he allegedly responded, “I’m a bad person.”

Finally, D.S. was able to let someone know she needed help by writing a message on her phone and sliding it to the passengers seated in front of her. Fortunately, the man and woman seated there turned out to be off-duty police officers.

The male officer alerted a crew member and she was able to move to another seat. After D.S. moved seats, the man who was seated next to the window also had an altercation with him.

The male seatmate attempted to silence Seymour and said, “stay in his lane. Sit down and shut up. Leave people alone.” It was at this point that Seymour allegedly said, “I’m going to kill you” in response.

According to the court filing, the man said Seymour, “groped me, assaulted a woman, threatened my life, and was clearly so wasted it was impossible to tell if he would explode.”

The off-duty officers restrained Seymour and moved him to another seat. He managed to break free before being tied again. The officers stayed with him until the plane landed.

During the interview, one flight attendant stated, “Seymour was visibly intoxicated and had asked her for more beer, which she denied due to his apparent impairment.”

The flight attendant also witnessed Seymour drinking something “and asked him what it was, to which [he] replied, ‘hand sanitizer.’”

“He was obviously inebriated and snuck his own alcohol on the plane,” said a flight attendant.

When the plane landed, Airport police swabbed the suspect’s hands which indicated, “the presence of cocaine.” Although, he refused a breath alcohol content test.

Seymour was charged Friday in Anchorage federal court with a charge of assault with intent to commit a felony. Police transported him to the Anchorage Correctional Center and he has since been released from custody.

