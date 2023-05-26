Vegan Cream Liqueurs Debut for Easy ‘at Home’ Pina Coladas and Mixed Drinks

Creamy Creation has created a new vegan-based product line made with real cream of coconut. The line includes mixable vegan cream liqueurs to pair with fruit juices as well as a trio of ready-to-drink beverages.

The initial launch has six flavors of the vegan coconut cream liqueur. The line includes Coconut rum Cream, Mocha Wafer, Mango, Yuzu, Creams con Limón and Chai Latte.

“After the successful launch of our Next Generation Vegan Creamy Liqueur in 2021, we are now expanding this range by introducing a vegan base that contains real cream of coconut and can be mixed with coffee, as well as soda and juice,” said Jeroen Huiskes, global innovation manager Creamy Creation.

The brand is also introducing three ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail options such as Piña Colada, Orange Creamsicle and Sparkling Mango. All of the liqueurs and RTD cocktails are either spirit based, with rum or other spirits or wine-based variations. The products can even be customized for specific flavor combinations.

Creamy Creation is aiming to cater to the growing ‘free-from’ market and is B2B (business-to-business) brand that aims to make its products as customizable as possible for consumers and bartenders alike.

“In addition to its smooth flavor profile, this base can be used to create a product that will enable both bartenders and consumers at home to make a delicious Piña Colada, in a snap, with just two ingredients. “Another reason why coconut has been seeing increased popularity is due to consumers’ search for more multicultural flavors and cuisines, such as Latin American and Asian. Piña Colada is also making a comeback as one of the top 10 most popular cocktails around the world,” added Huiskes.

Creamy Creation was founded in 1979 and has production facilities in the US and the Netherlands. For more information on availability and to customize your own creamy creation visit the brand’s website.

