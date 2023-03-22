Watch: Cheeky Crocodile Steals Cooler Full of Beer After Crashing Picnic

Some retirees were having a picnic at the Rietspruit Game Reserve when a klepto crocodile decided it could go for a brew. The group captured the boozy croc on video stealing their cooler full of beer and shared it on social media.

As reported by Latest Sightings, Rowena Mould, Davout Wolhuter and two others were out on their own little safari in the South African game reserve and even saw a cheetah before setting up a picnic. It was going nicely until a booze hound of a crocodile decided to come out of the water.

“The crocodile slowly approached our picnic area. We all retreated to the safety of the vehicle. It then turned its attention toward our bright blue cooler box. At first, it rested its jaws on top of the cooler box, but then, in a moment, it snatched the cooler box in its jaws and made a hasty retreat back to the water,” Last Sighting was told.

“Come on croccy, this is not playing cricket. No. Go back into the water,” Wolhuter said in the video. “My beers are in that cooler box, man.”

While the one crocodile claimed its beers, a longer version of the video pans to show another crocodile waiting in the water.

A woman in the group decided to radio the rangers to let them know where they are located.

“We’re at the dam, having drinks,” a woman said. “One of the crocodiles is actually out of the water, so we’re a little bit, challenged here.”

The video cuts to the crocodile out in the middle of the water with the cooler full of beers. The two crocodiles ended up fighting over the cooler before swimming off.

This probably wasn’t the animal sighting the group hoped for, but it made for a great video.

It is important not to interact with or feed wild animals as it can affect their behavior and environment.

