Caught on Video: Florida Woman Arrested for DUI After Running Red Light, Colliding with Sheriff’s Deputy Cruiser

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy is in the hospital after a Florida woman suspected of DUI allegedly caused a serious crash. The incident occurred early Friday morning in Brandon, Florida, located between Tampa and Lakeland.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy responded to a call for an individual experiencing the effects of an unknown substance around 1 AM. He was heading southbound on South Valrico Road. Then,

Video footage showed another driver, later identified as Brittany Moore, heading eastbound on East Lumsden Road. Then, Moore allegedly ran a red light at the E. Lumsden Road, S. Valrico Road intersection which caused the deputy’s and Moore’s vehicles to smash into each other.

Fortunately, the deputy sustained non-life-threatening upper-body injuries and was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital.

“If the timing was seconds different, if our deputy wasn’t as quick thinking as he was, we’d be talking about a loss of life here,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Authorities arrested Moore for DUI at the scene and she reportedly showed signs of impartment. Three and a half hours after the crash she provided a breath sample at Central Breath Testing with a result of 0.066 and 0.068. At the time of the test, Moore was under the legal limit.

The legal limit in Florida is 0.08. It is generally known that blood alcohol contention will lower at an average rate of 0.015 percent every hour. What this means for Moore’s DUI arrest will have to be determined in the courts.

“Driving impaired isn’t just a risk you take; it’s a danger you pose to yourself, your passengers, and everyone else sharing the road. When you’re behind the wheel under the influence, you’re not only gambling with your life, but also with the lives of innocent people,” said Sheriff Chronister, as reported by Fox 13 . “This situation could have ended so much differently and shows how driving under the influence is a reckless choice that can shatter families, cause irreparable harm, and leave a trail of devastation.”

Police arrested Moore for DUI with property damage and personal injury along with failing to stop at a red light.

