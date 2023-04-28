Take to the High Seas With New Video Game Inspired Spiced Rum For ‘Assassins Creed Black Flag’ - New Release

Antheum Spirits and Tennessee Legend Distillery have announced the launch of a new spiced rum that is meant to capture the essence of the Caribbean and transport fans to the world of “Assassin’s Creed Black Flag.” The rum is inspired by and named after the protagonist pirate captain, Edward Kenway.

The Assassin’s Creed franchise, created by Ubisoft, is renowned for its immersive gameplay. “Black Flag” is the fourth iteration of the game series and features themes of piracy and assassins in the Caribbean.

The Edward Kenway Spiced Rum features a blend of natural baking spices, including nutmeg, clove, and cinnamon, with a hint of light vanilla notes on the finish. The rum is bottled at 40% ABV and the brand recommends sipping the rum neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail.

The bottle design encapsulates the theme of the high-stakes, high-seas game. The pirate captain’s signature is front and center on the bottle with the iconic Black Flag Jolly Roger as its backdrop.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ubisoft to create an amazing spiced rum that celebrates the legacy of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag,” said Paul Francis, one of the founders of Antheum Spirits. “Edward Kenway was a legendary figure in the game, and we wanted to create a rum that captured his spirit of adventure. We believe that fans of the franchise will love the bottle design and delicious taste.”

This is the third collaboration for ‘Assassin’s Creed’ themed spirits by Antheum Spirits and Tennessee Legend Distillery alongside Ubisoft. The brands previously released a bourbon for the original game in the series as well as a vodka for the “Valhalla” edition.

The rum would make for an excellent gift For Game enthusiasts and collectors alike. The Assassin’s Creed Black Flag: Edward Kenway Spiced Rum is available now on Antheum Spirits website for $47.99.

