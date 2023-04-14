Video Shows Drunk Man Falling From the 19th Floor, Stands Unfazed and Sings All the Way to the Hospital

A drunk man had a little too much to drink and plummeted hundreds of feet. Miraculously the man lived to tell the tale, or rather sing it. After landing on a car with his body, the man preceded to stand up and start singing. The remarkable incident occurred in Voronezh, Russia on April 4th.

The 40-year-old Russian man, known only as Arthur, fell from the 19th floor of a building. He was standing on the balcony when he lost his balance, as reported by local media. The balcony on which he stood apparently wasn’t even his own.

Arthur wandered into the property after a night of trying to drown his sorrow because of a breakup, according to the Mirror. He sat on the random balcony for a while before falling down to the street below and crushing a car on impact.

The video shows Arthur as a blurred object falling rapidly from a building. Debris flies into the air on impact. When emergency personnel arrives he appears unfazed and is standing on the remains of a completely crushed car.

An eyewitness said, “It was incredible, he seemed to be really happy and was walking around as if not much had happened. He was even singing.”

He continued singing all the way to the hospital.

At the hospital, medical professionals later determined that Arthur had a concussion and a compressed fracture of the spine. He may have to prove the fall was an accident in order to avoid paying for the damaged car.

