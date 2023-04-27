Vizzy Taps Into the Nostalgic Flavors Market With New Limited-Edition Orange Cream Pop Hard Seltzer

Vizzy Hard Seltzer is joining the ever-growing trend of giving nostalgic flavors an adult makeover. The brand is introducing a new limited edition Orange Cream Pop flavor for this summer. Alongside the new edition, Vizzy is debuting its “Flavor For Every Vibe” campaign, complete with a packaging revamp and fresh advertisements.

The limited-release Orange Cream Pop flavor reimagines the classic orange cream soda with a boozy glow-up in the form of hard seltzer.

With the introduction of the newest flavor Vizzy Hard Seltzer is running a “Flavor For Every Vibe” campaign that is meant to celebrate the brand’s dual-flavor combinations. This campaign includes a fresh look for their other flavors in the dual variety packs.

“Our new campaign embodies everything drinkers love about Vizzy — we bring bold flavor for every vibe and turn up the volume, no matter the occasion,” said Joy Ghosh, vice president of above premium flavor at Molson Coors. “From the cool flavor and nostalgic vibe of Orange Cream Pop Hard Seltzer to our bold new ads and refreshed packs, this will be Vizzy’s biggest summer yet.

Vizzy Orange Cream Pop Hard Seltzer will be available nationwide for a limited time this summer, starting in mid-May. To find this flavor near you visit the Vizzy website to use the product locator.

Hard seltzers and ready-to-drink (RTD) canned beverages are taking the alcohol world by storm. One of the biggest trends seen with this RTD wave is taking nostalgic flavors from the 90s and giving them an adult boozy twist. Recently, Mountain Dew and SunnyD introduced boozy versions of childhood drinks and it seems that is just the surface of what is to come. So keep a lookout for more Millennial products that will be sure to recapture the flavors of our youth.

