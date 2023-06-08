Watch: Drunk Passenger Allegedly Kicks and Bites Officers While Being Forcibly Removed from Plane

A woman from Kansas was forcibly removed from a Southwest Airlines flight. A video of the incident was shared on TikTok last week. The allegedly drunk passenger caused the airline to return to the gate at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to escort the woman off the plane and the woman reportedly responded aggressively by biting and kicking the officers.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Kamaryn Gibson on May 29. According to a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, Capt. Jason Rivarde, Gibson appeared to be intoxicated while on board the flight. She began causing a disturbance on the airplane by putting her feet up on the seat in front of her and kicking the passenger seated there in the head.

Gibson refused to comply and remove her feet which led to the pilot taxiing back to the gate, said Rivarde. Officers attempted to convince Gibson to leave the plane willingly.

“She refused to exit the plane multiple times,” said Rivarde.

While deputies arrested Gibson, another passenger began filming the scene. Those onboard the plane can be heard applauding when deputies start to forcibly remove the Kansas woman.

“She began fighting with them and continued to fight them on the jet bridge and into the public seating area,” said Rivarde.

Rivarde also mentioned that Gibson bit one deputy on the thigh and kicked two other officers.

Eventually, officers restrained Gibson to a wheelchair and escorted her to the airport police office. According to Nola.com, she was booked for three counts of battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace while drunk, two counts of resisting an officer and criminal mischief. Gibson was released on May 30 on a $6,000 bond.

