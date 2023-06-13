WhistlePig Founder Raj Bhakta Forays Into Rum With 1990 Jamaican Blend

Today, BHAKTA Spirits has announced the launch of BHAKTA 1990 Rum. The new release hallmarks the brand’s first entry into the world of rum.

BHAKTA Spirits was started by Raj Peter Bhakta, the founder of the popular whiskey brand WhistlePig. Bhakta’s namesake spirits brand is a “House of Vintages” dedicated to sourcing, blending, finishing, and releasing the world’s rarest vintage spirits. The brand previously presented a 50-Year Armagnac finished in Scotch Casks and the 2013 Bhakta Bourbon.

BHAKTA 1990 Rum is a blend of two single cane vintages hailing from Jamaica. The rum couples a 1985, 25-Year Jamaican column still rum from Clarendon/Monymusk (CHP) with a 1990, 23-Year Jamaican pot still rum from Appleton Estates. The age statement for the BHAKTA rum is similar to that found more commonly in whiskey with the youngest age presented.

“Discovering this rum was an absolute breakthrough — it’s one of the most astoundingly complex spirits I’ve ever encountered, and I couldn’t be more excited to share it with connoisseurs, collectors, and all consumers who appreciate deeply-aged rum as much as I do,” said Bhakta. “Since I exited WhistlePig, I’ve traveled the globe in pursuit of the oldest, rarest, and most exquisite spirits known to man. BHAKTA 1990 Rum is so sublime it stopped me in my tracks. It’s absolutely won its place in our oldest-in-the-world collection of Vintage Spirits.”

The rums were first blended in 2014 and then aged for a further three years in second-fill MGP bourbon and rye barrels. BHAKTA 1990 Rum completed its maturation in ultra-rare Single Vintage BHAKTA 1976 and 1980 Armagnac casks. This limited-release has no added coloring, sugar or additives and is bottled at cask strength with a 62% ABV.

“Ultra-premium, barrel-aged rum is becoming one of the most sought-after categories in America today,” adds Co-Founder Leo Gibson. “This expression is rich, deep, and opulent, bearing an extraordinary age statement backed up by craft pedigree. As a Jamaican rum showing a fruit-laden and whiskey-forward flavor profile elevated by the complexity of its unique finish in old Armagnac casks, BHAKTA 1990 Rum connects the best of the New World with the ancient artisanship of the Old World. It’s the perfect bridge for aged whiskey- and rum lovers to discover Vintage Spirits in general, and their pinnacle, Armagnac, in specific.”

The brand represents the transparency rum connoisseurs have been fighting for in recent years. All age statements, casks, additives and distillation practices are displayed.

Rum enthusiasts and collectors alike will need to hurry because only 1,500 bottles of the BHAKTA 1990 Rum will ever be released. The unique blend can be purchased at the brand’s website and has an MSPR of $500.

Read Next:

Monthly Roundup: Top Rum Releases of May 2023