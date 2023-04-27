 Does Wine in Space Taste Better? It Only Costs $130k to Find Out
Jessica GlemanApr 27th, 2023, 11:45 am
(Photo: Zephalto)

Pre-reservations are open for a chance to experience wine in space. The wine tasting occurs 15 miles above the Earth’s surface. The experience costs €120,000 (about $132,000) through the French space company Zephalto. Although, this figure might be just a bit outside of most people’s price range. The company plans for the first flight of “Celeste” to start as early as 2025.

Zephalto designed the trip to be a low-carbon flight that uses a balloon to lift a pressurized capsule up into the Earth’s atmosphere. The entire voyage takes 6 hours during which passengers will be treated to a meal cooked by famous French chefs and wines selected by a renowned sommelier. The sommelier will guide passengers through some of the best wines France has to offer. 

The service will “offer a unique moment to understand Earth’s beauty and realize it is the treasure of all generations,” said Founder and Chief Pilot, Vincent Farret d’Astiès.

The balloon will not go high enough for those on board to experience weightlessness. However, they will be able to see what is referred to as the “Overview Effect.” This view may even give some flat-earthers something to ponder whilst sipping on fine wines. 

“Experience the Overview Effect and feel the extraordinary emotion that only 600 astronauts have felt so far,” stated Zephalto according to Express. “By observing, as they did, the curvature of the Earth from space, you will live an overwhelming experience that transcends humanity and discover a new perspective on the universe.” 

Many experience a change in taste when flying on airplanes but little has been discussed about the taste of food and drinks when entering the atmosphere. For patrons to find out, reservations for the first flight into space will need to be made in advance and cost around €10,000 (about $11,000).

Jessica Gleman

Jessica Gleman is the managing editor of Rum Raiders. She received her Ph.D. at the University College of Dublin in Ireland, where she studied the archaeology of ancient alcohol.

