Woman Arrested: Alleged Drunk Driving With Half-Empty Bottle of Rum

A woman was arrested on Sept. 3, 2022, near Cadillac, Michigan after she was observed trying to pass multiple drivers in a turn lane. It appears rum may have been involved in the incident since a half-empty bottle of rum was found in the car.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on the M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac. The Michigan State Police Seventh District Hometown Security Team, upon stopping the vehicle noticed the driver, who was identified as 53-year-old Kelly Marie Fullerton, displayed signs of intoxication. Fullerton also did not have a valid driver’s license.

At which point, sobriety tests were conducted, and Fullerton was taken into custody.

After Fullerton was arrested the police found a half-empty bottle of rum within a cloth bag on the passenger side floor. The brand of rum found in the vehicle of the accused was not reported.

She was booked into the Wexford County Jail and brought before the 84th District Court on one count of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Third Offense, one count of Driving While License Suspended and one count of Open Intoxicant in Vehicle.

The Bond was set at $20,000, 10% cash surety. Fullerton is set to appear in court again on Sept. 20.