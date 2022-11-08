World Series Celebrations Differ: Astro Players Pop Bottles of 50 Cent’s Champagne and Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Ted Cruz with Beer Can at Parade

The Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series in six games over the Philadelphia Phillies. The win has created quite a stir for the players and unexpectedly for US Senator Ted Cruz of Texas.

On Saturday night the Astros players celebrated their win with nearly $400,000 dollars worth of 50 Cent’s champagne.

TMZ was told the Astros team had just over 250 bottles of the 50 Cent’s Le Chemin du Roi Brut. There were also 10 Magnums and a 15-liter bottle to top things off. The final bill is said to be $388,750.

The players reveled in their win and were drenched in bubbles from being showered in the champagne.

While the city and players basked in the glory of victory, it appears no one told Senator Cruz he wasn’t invited to the party. Cruz was met with boos and beer cans during the Houston Astros’ World Series parade.

At Monday’s championship parade, Senator Cruz didn’t appear to be welcome at the celebration. Video footage shows Cruz being booed by fans as his parade float passes. Some fans appeared more passionate than others since one man has been arrested for allegedly throwing a beer can at Cruz.

In a Tweet, the Houston Police Department (HPD) said a 33-year-old man has been arrested for throwing a beer can at Senator Cruz. The beer can was said to have struck the Senator in the chest/neck area. Medical attention was not necessary.

The man faces assault charges. The suspect’s name will be released when formal charges are filed.

One of the videos posted on Twitter shows what appears to be another incident where a beer can goes flying toward Cruz. The can is managed to be blocked by Cruz and his security detail.

Don’t throw beer or commit violence against someone you politically disagree with. We are a country of voting not violence. https://t.co/Akrlihdfwx — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 7, 2022

It may be in the Senator’s favor that he is not up for re-election today.

This was the Astros’ second World Series title in five years.