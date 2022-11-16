‘World’s First Rum Distilled At Sea’ Tidal Rum and Cruise Line Partner to Create Golden Tide Rum

Tidal Rum based out of New Jersey has partnered with the British cruise line, P&O to make what is supposedly the world’s first rum distilled at sea.

Tidal rum is known for its Caribbean blended rum infused with Pepper Dulse, a type of seaweed, foraged from Jersey’s island shores.

The partnership between the rum brand and the British cruise line was first announced in Aug. 2022 but the debut of the distillery will arrive in December of this year. Tidal Rum opened the rum distillery on board P&O’s new ship Arvia as part of their collaboration.

Tidal Rum has crafted a new rum for the partnership, Golden Tide Rum. The rum is said to be inspired by the islands and is meant to capture the excitement of being on the open ocean. The spirit marries the flavors of the region with marine botanicals from the British Isles to reflect the new partnership.

According to Spirits Business, co-founder of Tidal Rum Harry Coulthard said, “with this new rum, we wanted to bring together the finest rums of the Caribbean with the fresh notes of coastal botanicals from the shores of Britain’s islands.”

He further added, “whether you’re taking your first sip while enjoying a stunning island horizon or a beautifully crafted cocktail in Anderson’s Bar, Golden Tide Rum has all the ingredients of an unforgettable P&O Cruises holiday.”

The rum will be distilled exclusively for P&O Cruises while the Arvia sails in the Caribbean. Guests onboard can witness the distillation process through a large glass viewing area located in Anderson’s Bar on the ship, which houses a 50-liter still called Aurelia.

Golden Tide will also be sold neat and in various cocktails across all the bars on Arvia. Bottles will be available to buy in the ship’s stores.

Patrons will also be able to participate in other onboard rum experiences including a rum tasting class and a rum blending class.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow added: “Our partnership with Tidal Rum is based on a shared affinity with the sea, a commitment to sustainability and a passion for exclusively-crafted drinks.

“We’re delighted to offer guests Golden Tide Rum onboard Arvia as the perfect accompaniment to a memorable holiday in the Caribbean.”

