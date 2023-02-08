5 of the World’s Most Expensive Rums Ever Sold - Rum Raiders

Rum isn’t normally thought of as an overly expensive spirit. However, the premiumization of rum is on the rise with some rums even selling at well beyond a premium price. Here are some of the world’s most expensive rums ever sold.

Dictador M-City Golden Cities series – $1.5 million

The M-City Golden Cities series from Dictador has a starting price of $1.5 million. Each bottle’s value is determined by the customizable factors and specifications that can be chosen by the buyer. Individuals are offered the opportunity to visit Dictador’s distillery and create their own one-of-a-kind blend from a selection of 110 private casks. Then, the blended rum is bottled in a handmade, personalized 24-carat gold one-liter bottle created by artist M-City. Not only are these bottles of rum rare, but they are also very exclusive because the opportunity to purchase a bottle is by invitation only.

Wray & Nephew 1940s – $54,000

This is a brand that has been around for quite some time. The origins of J. Wary & Nephew start with John Wray and the tavern he built next to the Theatre Royal in Kingston, Jamaica called “The Shakespeare Tavern.” It is there that Wray began blending rums from local estates. In 1860, Wray’s Nephew, Charles James Ward joined the business and after a few years, it became known as J. Wray and Nephew. The 1940s bottle is thought to date to 1949 and possibly contain a 25-year-old rum distilled around 1915. There are only four confirmed bottles of this historic J. Wray and Nephew rum which explains the price.

Dictador Generations 1976 En Lalique – $41,950

Dictator released 300 bottles of this limited edition rum. In 2021, bottle 0 of 300 sold at a Sotheby’s auction for £30,000 (US$41,950). This is said to be the first rum that Dictador’s Master Beldner Hernan Parra and his father Dario Parra collaborated to create a rum together. Dictador produced a blend of vintage rums produced in 1976 and aged in American oak and Port casks. This rum comes in a crystal carafe designed by Lalique and engraved with its unique number which may be why bottle number zero’s value was so incredibly high.

Harewood Barbados 1780 – $29,999

In Jan. 2022, the Harewood Barbados rum that is believed to have been made in 1780 increased its value when a bottle was sold by Old Liquor Inc for $29,000. This rum is currently considered the world’s oldest rum. In 2011, 59 bottles were found in the basement of the Harewood House in Leeds, UK. It is possible the value of this rum will continue to grow since the bottle was previously sold at Christie’s in 2013 for about $9,500. When the bottles were initially sold the 8th Earl of Harewood, David Lascelles donated the proceeds to the Geraldine Connor Foundation.

“I thought it would be very apt for the proceeds from the rum to go towards a charity which benefits the West Indian community. The rum would have been made from sugar from Barbados, so for it to benefit that country’s heritage is very appropriate,” stated Lascelles.

Legacy by Angostura – $25,000

Angostura announced they were auctioning only 20 bottles of the Legacy in 2012. At the time the estimated price was $25,000 for a bottle. The rum was made using seven blends with the youngest being 17 years old. Asprey of London designed the decanter, stopper and presentation box. At the time, just being present for the auction cost a $1000 donation. It is unclear what the final price of this rum went for and it’s possible the rum could be valued much higher. Currently, the Cask Cartel has a bottle listed for $97,954.00 but it hasn’t sold yet, so it will be up to the market to decide whether it is indeed worth that price.

