YouTubers Stir up Trouble, TikTok Video Shows Group Getting Drunk on Night Safari

A group of YouTubers potentially broke the law while in Singapore. A TikTok video shows a young group of guys buying alcohol and then appearing to freely roam around the Night Safari in Mandai.

The video was posted by a group that goes by 4 Fun Guys on YouTube and TikTok. The “4 childhood friends” film themselves getting up to all kinds of shenanigans including stealing a painting from a museum and then selling it.

The video posted on Dec. 26 starts off with “we got drunk and went to an animal safari in Singapore.” The guys stop in a store and buy multiple bottles of flavored soju. Next, it cuts to them supposedly jumping off of a tram and galavanting through what looks like an abandoned park.

The video says they get off the tram at 2 a.m. which is a little suspect since the park is supposed to be closed to the public from 12 a.m.

The park’s managers, Mandai Wildlife Group released comments to the publication Mothership that said, “We can verify that our animals retire for the night to secure off-exhibit rest areas, and the lights in our parks are switched off after operating hours.”

Regardless, the 4 guys video themselves interacting with animals and walking around the safari shirtless while the lights are on. No staff or guests are seen in the video and the park seemed to be quite empty.

One of the group said, “We’re dead-ss in the middle of this animal exhibit where there’s no cages on anything.”

In the video, a guy went up to a sleeping wallaby and started petting it. Another said, ”Bro, that’s a hyena, with no fence,” and one them of proceeded to offer it a potato chip.

Several of the commenters @’ed the Singapore Police Force and a different comment said, “lol better hope [Singapore] gov don’t see this.”

The legality of their actions could be called into question. Firstly, the group was shown drinking in public areas which is illegal in Singapore. It’s unclear if they were drinking in the park since the bottles of soju are not seen later in the video.

The Mandai Wildlife Group said “Acts of trespassing and the intent to disrespect or endanger the animals in our care are viewed seriously and we will not hesitate to take action. We have lodged a police report.”

The Mandai Wildlife Group further stated, “The video could lead to irresponsible behaviors that put both the perpetrators and potential copycats in danger. We thank the many TikTokers out there who have called on the sensibilities of the social community and discouraged copycat acts which can put lives in danger.”

Not all the commenters were convinced the 4 Fun Guys video was completely legit. Whether it was completely real or not, copycats can happen despite individuals warning people that they could end up behind bars for copying the guys’ video.

It is unclear if the police have taken action against the 4 Fun Guys as of yet. According to the Mandai Wildlife Group, all of the animals are well.

Hopefully, no damage was done and more people do not attempt the same drunken antics while traveling to Singapore.

