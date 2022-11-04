Zacapa Releases Newest Bottling for Heavenly Cask Collection

Zacapa rum has revealed the third limited edition release for its Heavenly Cask Collection Zacapa 23 La Armonia. This is one of the four new releases this year for the Heavenly Cask Collection from the Diageo-owned brand. The collection celebrates four different unique casks used during the dynamic Zacapa Sistema solera aging process.

The first in this collection was The Taming Cask, Zacapa 23 La Doma followed by The Soul Cask El Alma. The third installment, La Armonia was named to honor the harmony of the blend of rums that have then been further finished in ex-oloroso Sherry casks.

As reported by Spirits Business, Lorena Vásquez, master blender for Zacapa, commented: “We are staunchly proud of the uniqueness and complexity Zacapa 23 offers and The Heavenly Collection allows us to further emphasize this, by additionally aging the liquid and pushing the boundaries with fascinating flavor combinations.

“La Armonia is a wonderful expression; the effortless rhythm, flavors and fragrances are perfectly balanced and beautiful; with hints of red berries, pecan nuts and all reminiscent of crops that grow lavishly across the Guatemalan landscape.

Vásquez characterized the flavor of the newest expression as “silky, smooth, nut and caramelized berries.” She described it as a sensation that is a sophisticated expression of the Guatemalan landscape’s bounty: “rich, sweet and delicious.”

According to Spirits Business, Ana Mohzo, global senior brand manager for Diageo, stated: “Each bottling has truly encapsulated the essence of the magical place where Zacapa is crafted, and we’re very proud that La Armonia is part of the collection. We hope aficionados and collectors of ultra-premium rum enjoy La Armonia as much as we did creating it.”

The limited edition rum has a 40% ABV and an estimated retail price of $84.23. La Armonia is currently available in select markets including Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland, Benelux, Nordics, Czech Republic, Guatemala and Panama.