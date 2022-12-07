Zacapa Rum Introduces Luxury Gift Set This Holiday Season

Just in time for the festive season, Zacapa Rum has created a luxury gift set for seekers of high-end experiences with crystal tumblers from world-renowned glassware producer, Baccarat.

To celebrate the launch of this lavish pairing Zacapa hosted an XO moment at Baccarat’s Madison Avenue flagship boutique in New York City on Dec 6. Shoppers were invited to enjoy guided tastings of Zacapa XO with renowned mixologist, Lauren “LP” Paylor O’Brien.

The limited edition set includes a bottle of Zacapa’s luxury expression, Zacapa XO, and pair of Harmonie Tumblers from Baccarat.

“Baccarat’s Harmonie Tumbler is the perfect vessel for elevating an indulgent sipping experience. Like Zacapa XO, it is meant to be admired, enjoyed, and heighten moments worthy of appreciation,” said Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Diageo. “We’re thrilled to offer a premium pairing this holiday season, whether a gift for themselves or others.”

Zacapa XO is the brand’s most premium expression to date. It is a blend of rums between 10 and 25 years old, which are barrel-aged to create complex flavors and aromas. Zacapa XO is aged in hand-selected casks, including robust American White Oak, delicate sherry, and Pedro Ximenez barrels for added depth of flavor and complexity. To distinguish the spirit from Zacapa No. 23, Zacapa XO has had a final aging step in French Oak Casks for two years, giving the final result additional notes of raw chocolate, caramel, and roasted coffee.

The brand recommends enjoying the rum neat or on the rocks in order to let the tasting notes and aging profile truly shine.

The set is available now exclusively on TheBar website. The Zacapa XO x Baccarat holiday gift set retails for $350. Complimentary bottle engraving is available for the set if you use the code GIFTXO when purchasing.

