Cult-Favorite Mr. Black Unveils New Coconut Rum Coffee Liqueur

The popular Australian brand Mr. Black has released a new limited edition coconut-flavored coffee liqueur in collaboration with Bundaberg rum. Mr. Black Coconuts is made with coconut rum infused with the cold brew coffee flavor that has made the brand a hit amongst coffee lovers.

Mr. Black Coconuts is the coffee liqueur brand’s second product made with the Australian rum brand. Previously, the brands partnered to create a limited edition rum barrel-aged coffee liqueur. That edition featured Mr. Black’s signature coffee-based spirit rested for three months in European and American Oak casks that previously contained Bundaberg’s flagship rum.

Mr. Black founder Tom Baker stated: “Our last three releases have been real spirits-nerd stuff. Lots of oak, barrel aging; serious nose-in-the-glass products. This is the opposite – it’s tropical fun in a bottle.

“Chill it, sip it, mix it with coke, or shake up an Espresso Martini. It’s delicious no matter how you drink it.”

The brand describes the nose as sweet roasted coconut with vanilla, caramel, and orange marmalade aromas and a hint of nutmeg. On the palate, the liqueur is smooth with the signature Mr. Black’s coffee experience, notes of vanilla, dark chocolate, hints of oak and a long rum & coconut finish.

Baker continued: “We’ve really upped the rum in this year’s edition. Between the coconuts and coffee, there’s a lot of flavors competing for your attention, yet it’s still incredibly well balanced.”

The artistic label was designed by Brooklyn creative studio The Young Jerks. The crocodile focal point has been dubbed Charlene by the brand, in honor of the real-life crocodile from Queensland, rumored to have visited every pub from Prosperpine to Cairns.

Mr. Black Coconuts, Rum and Coffee Liqueur will officially launch in the UK on 3 May for a suggested retail price of £35 (US$43.63). For those who can’t wait, the liqueur is available for purchase now on Whisky Exchange or on Mr. Black’s website.

