The Honey Deuce: Ring in the US Open With its Signature Cocktail - Rum Raiders

Year after year, as the dog days of Summer wind down and the sticky heat of New York City attempts to make itself known one last time, tennis fans flock to the U.S. Open. For tennis, of course, but also for the chance to savor the tournament’s iconic cocktail: the Honey Deuce.

The Honey Deuce, Grey Goose’s twist on a raspberry lemonade, has been served up to tennis fanatics as the official cocktail of the Open since 2006. It’s named after both tennis’s “Deuce” score of 40-40 and its tennis ball-like honeydew melon garnishes.

With a mixture of vodka, freshly squeezed lemonade and raspberry liqueur, the tournament has seemingly helped cultivate a mainstay in the seasonal cocktail world. According to Grey Goose, “There were over 400,000 Grey Goose Honey Deuce cocktails sold at the [2022] US Open, and over 2 million have been sold since 2011.” And better yet, this number is only expected to grow in 2023.

Not able to snag a ticket to the Open this year? Here’s how you can enjoy a Honey Deuce at home, via Grey Goose (the official sponsor of the U.S. Open)!

Honey Deuce Recipe

1 ¼ oz Grey Goose Vodka

3 oz Lemonade

½ oz Chambord

3 Honeydew Melon Balls

Chill a highball glass and fill it with ice. Next, add Grey Goose Vodka, fresh lemonade and your raspberry liqueur of choice. Finally, finish with a skewer of frozen honeydew melon balls.

Try making it with rum: Who would we be without our favorite sugarcane spirit? For an elevated riff on the Honey Deuce, we suggest substituting the vodka for your favorite unaged rum. Thank us later.

Cheers!

