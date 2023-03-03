Bacardí Debuts New Caribbean Spiced Rum Flavor

Bacardí Rum has announced the release of a new Caribbean Spiced rum variation. The new rum is the brand’s first spiced-aged product.

The Caribbean Spiced rum was made by Bacardí’s Rum blender, Noidys Herrera while working closely with Bacardí’s global master blender, Troy Arquiza. Herrera was inspired by the love of her home in the Caribbean, where she grew up surrounded by coconut trees and became fascinated by their flavor qualities. The rum is flavored with pineapple, coconut, vanilla, and cinnamon to invoke flavors of the Caribbean.

“The coconut tree has always had a strong link to the Bacardí family, being the emblem of the company symbolizing the coconut palm (El Coco) that was planted at the original Bacardi Rum distillery. It is also known in my culture as the tree of life. Just like bartenders, I love to experiment and play with flavors, giving rum fans a sensory experience that will transport them to the Caribbean with every sip,” said Herrera.

The new addition was created with the market in mind and is ideal for making tropical cocktails. Spiced and flavored rums are amongst the majority of rum sales globally.

The global brand ambassador for Bacardí Rum, Dickie Cullimore, said: “Category research showed us that flavored and spiced are the fastest growing segments in rum and specifically premium rum, and the Piña Colada has risen through the ranks as a top five cocktail. Even more exciting was our discovery that people were looking specifically for unique flavors and aged rums.”

Cullimore continued, “understanding this desire was key in creating Bacardí Caribbean Spiced and ensuring the flavors and aged rum quality were intensified to deliver the best craftsmanship and taste.”

The Caribbean Spiced rum is 40% ABV and is currently available across the UK for £24 (around $28.74). US distribution of the new spiced rum flavor has not been announced yet.