BrewDog Unveils Trendy Lineup of Wonderland Cocktails

Scottish-based BrewDog Distilling Co. is throwing its hat into the fast-expanding ready-to-drink (RTD) market with a lineup of canned Wonderland Cocktails.

Sold at 10-14% ABV, Wonderland will feature a trendy mix of flavors including the Passionfruit Martini, Espresso Martini, Classic Margarita, Classic Mojito and Cantarito Paloma.

The Mojito and Martinis are made using BrewDog’s recently released in-house spirits — Duo White Rum and Abstrakt Vodka respectively — while the Margarita and Paloma flavors are made using yet-unreleased Casa Rayos Tequila.

“The culmination of 18 months of work is now here in the form of Wonderland Cocktails, born from a time-honored mission to bring our range of spirits to life in delicious, bar-quality, ready-to-drink cocktails,” Steven Kersley, managing director of BrewDog Distilling, told The Spirits Business.

“Our goal was to create serves with vast appeal; we’ve created bar-quality RTDs that you can enjoy on every occasion.”

On LinkedIn, BrewDog CEO Martin Dickie teased concepts of future Wonderland Cocktail flavors, including images of a canned Negroni, Old Fashioned, Manhattan and Cosmopolitan.

BrewDog was created in 2007 by Dickie and co-founder James Watt, at the time specializing in “hardcore craft beers” sold locally within the town of Fraserburgh in northeast Scotland. In years since, the brand has founded over 100 bars, been featured in its own TV show and expanded worldwide thanks to a deal with Budweiser.

The brand’s suite of canned cocktails is now available at BrewDog bars in England, with plans to launch online in October.

