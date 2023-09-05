Marea Rum Collaborates With Cruise Line In New Release

On Friday, the Ritz-Carlton’s luxury yacht collection added Candela Mamajuana’s premium rum brand, Marea, to its lengthy list of amenities, according to Luxury Guide. The rum will be exclusively available for passengers aboard the luxury cruise line as it begins to traverse the Caribbean.

Marea is the first limited-edition expression from the Candela Mamajuana brand and took its inspiration from the itineraries of the Ritz-Carlton’s Evrima cruise line.

Candela Marea blends extra-aged Gran Reserva Dominican Rum crafted from sugarcane juice, with the addition of the brand’s signature spices.

On Friday, Co-Founder of Candela Mamajuana, Alejandro Russo, spoke with Forbes about the brand’s decision to tap the Ritz-Carlton’s luxury yacht services for the release.

“This is Candela’s first-ever limited edition, so it had to be done in collaboration with a special partner; a brand and team that truly values quality, exclusiveness and above all, craftsmanship,” stated Alejandro Russo, the co-founder of Candela Mamajuana according to Forbes.

The rum is sustainably distilled, as the equipment is powered by fuel generated from pulp left over from the sugarcane.

Russo founded the Candela Mamajuana brand with his mother, Lillian Arinoviche. The brand’s decision to make the rum’s availability exclusive to the Ritz-Carlton’s cruise line was purposeful and meant to heighten the luxury experience.

“We’re living in a golden age of luxury travel, the top one percent of travelers are looking for something rare, something with a unique story and heritage,” Russo declared.

The rum is described as possessing a “smooth, sweet taste that’s rounded by notes of rosewood, honey and warming spice,” according to Forbes.

Guests aboard the Evrima vessels can enjoy Marea in an assortment of cocktails, including the Crow’s Nest: a blend of Marea, Campari, pineapple and lime juice

“In every drop of liquid, there are decades worth of history. From how our rum is sourced and produced, to the legendary tales surrounding the signature mamajuana spice blend that flavors Marea,” Russo concluded.

