Art-House Brand Dictador Launches Peyote Collection

Dictador announced in a late August news release that the brand would be releasing PEYOTE, a collection of one-of-a-kind rum bottles hand-decorated by artists of the Wixáritari Tribe with glass beads. The bottles are a part of Dictador’s TOTEM project, where the brand partners with ethnic groups around the world to showcase their distinctive art, heritage and culture.

The brand revealed in the news release that the Wixáritari Tribe has a lasting bond that spans generations with Peyote. The plant enables the Wixáritari people to create special art, and has “guided them towards the divine.”

Dictador chose to collaborate with Wixáritari Tribe to create a limited run of 702 bespoke bottles. The artists worked with the sacred Peyote plant, according to the brand, to create the collectible Dictador’s bottles.

The artisans lovingly adorned the brand’s bottles with miniature glass beads, creating some of the patterns used in the Wixáritari’s ceremonies.

20 different designs are featured and no two bottles are identical.

The liquid inside each bottle is a rum that was distilled between 1993 and 2001 aged in American Oak and sherry casks.

The brand describes the PEYOTE collection as the quintessential offering for “adventurers, collectors and artists.”

About Dictador

Dictador, a rum brand located in Cartagena, Colombia, refers to itself as the “world’s first” AI-run arthouse spirits company.

In early August, the brand made headlines when its AI CEO, a humanoid robot named MIKA, critiqued Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk for choosing to participate in a cage fight after a clash between the two tech titans arose when the platform Threads was launched.

The platform was viewed as a potential competitor to X, formerly known as Twitter, according to CNN.

Mika quipped that the cage fight was “not a solution for improving the efficiency of their platforms.”

