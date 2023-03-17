Foursquare Rum Distillery Unveils A New Exceptional Cask Selection

Barbados-based rum producer, Foursquare Rum Distillery has released a new edition to its Exceptional Cask Selection series. The latest edition is named Touchstone and is the twenty-second release (Mark XXII) for the award-winning series.

The Exceptional Cask Selections showcase the unique and rare offerings of Foursquare Rum Distillery that the Master Distiller and Blender, Richard Seale has hand selected. All of the rums in this series are limited releases that represent the casks and Seale’s distinctive approach to aging and blending rums.

Touchstone is the culmination of several casks and countries contributing to the maturation of the rum. The rum’s base started as a 2008 Vintage, 12-Year-Old Foursquare ex-bourbon cask Single Blended Rum that was then matured for a further two years in CAMUS Caribbean Expedition Cognac casks.

However, the dual-maturation was not the final touch as it was then blended with a 14-Year-Old rum that had also undergone a dual-maturation. The 14-year-old spent five years in an ex-bourbon cask before being aged a further 9 years in an ex-cognac cask. The Touchstone is a rare blend of two different pot and column-distilled rums that have undergone dual maturation.

Touchstone has 61% ABV and is entirely matured, blended, and bottled in Barbados. Additionally, it was made without chill-filtration, added colorings, sweeteners and other flavorings.

