Isle of Wight Distillery Unveils Mermaid Spiced Rum

UK-based Isle of Wight Distillery has announced the launch of a new spiced rum in their mermaid line. The distillery is most well-known for its line of Mermaid Gins. However, the new Mermaid Spiced Rum is the second rum produced by Isle of Wight.

The rum was said to be inspired by a long history of Caribbean rums landing on Isle of Wight shores and continues this tradition by using rum sourced from the Caribbean for their spiced rum. The Mermaid Spiced Rum is made from a selected blend of sugar cane and molasses from sunny Trinidad and the Dominican Republic, distilled in column stills and aged between 2-5 years in oak ex-bourbon barrels.

Staying true to the distillery’s ethos of minimizing waste, Mermaid Spiced Rum is infused with ethically sourced and wild foraged ingredients coordinating with the island’s coastal elements.

The infusion of flavors includes botanical rock samphire, fresh white cherries, apricots, honey from their beehives and black salt from the island’s coastal flood tides. The blended rum is spiced with local holy grass, cassia and vanilla.

The brand recommends pairing the rum with ginger beer or ginger ale over ice.

The Co-Founder of Mermaid Gin, Xavier Baker, stated, “we are delighted to announce the launch of our Mermaid Spiced Rum and offer customers a slice of tropical coastal charm. After a good few years of research, we’ve created a rum that encapsulates our Island life.

“It now feels right as the rum category is growing in popularity, both in households and in bars and restaurants. We hope this new edition will be as well received as the other spirits in our Mermaid portfolio.

“Mermaid Spiced Rum is a full-strength rum presented in a striking black and clear bottle, with golden rum shining through. The bottle design is based on a Mermaid’s tail and mirrors the design of the gin and vodka bottles in the Mermaid spirits range,” said Baker.

Mermaid Gin was awarded first place at the IWSC Awards and won Best Eco-Packaging from the American Distilling Institute. The sustainable packaging is on full display with the Mermaid Spiced Rum which is contained in a plastic-free bottle crafted from recyclable glass. The stopper is even sustainably sourced from natural cork and the tamper-proof seal is compostable, made from corn and potato starch.

The rum can be found on the distillery’s website for £39.90 (around $47.90 US).