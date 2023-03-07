The Kraken Rum Releases New Gold Spiced Edition

Proximo Spirits brand, The Kraken, has launched a new gold spiced rum flavor. The brand hopes that The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum will set “The New Gold Standard” for spiced sipping rums.

“As gold spiced rum occasions are now the highest among the rum category, we are proud to introduce this new offering from The Kraken, with a flavor profile all its own,” said Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Proximo Spirits. “We are confident that this product will be THE NEW GOLD STANDARD in spiced rum thanks to its superb taste that we know matches what our consumers are looking for.”

Unlike the brand’s most popular product, The Kraken Black Spiced Rum, this product doesn’t have the same inky hue but it does retain some of the dark rich notes of molasses and spice. According to the brand The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum reveals a sweet brown medley of caramel, oak, and banana bread on the nose. The flavors are described as molasses and dark spice fading into caramelized sugar, with a slight finish of toasted oak and vanilla.

For the unveiling of the new rum Kraken is running a “Tale Of Gold” campaign.

The new visual campaign, “Tale of Gold,” is an advertisement directed by Rich Lee, known for his work on the first three The Pirates of the Caribbean films. The visual narrative is meant to draw consumers into the dark world of the Kraken. Moody, foreboding visuals show the action-packed story of pirates who try to steal the precious treasure of gold and are ultimately thwarted by the Kraken.

The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum is 35% ABV and is sold nationwide at a $21.99 MSRP for the standard 750 mL bottle. It is also available in 1L and 1.75L bottles for those who can’t get enough spiced rum.

This release in the US comes as somewhat of a surprise after the brand recently launched a Black Cherry and Madagascan Vanilla flavored spiced rum in the UK.

To celebrate the release of The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum, the brand is running a “Golden Hour” sweepstakes. Consumers have the opportunity to win a Caribbean experience in the Dominican Republic. To enter The Kraken Golden Hour Sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to the home of The Kraken Rum visit KrakenGoldenHour.com for more information.

Find a review for original Kraken Black Spiced rum here.