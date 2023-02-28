Kraken Introduces New Spiced Rum Flavor - Rum Raiders

The Proximo Spirits brand, Kraken, has released a new Black Cherry and Madagascan Vanilla Spiced Rum. The new rum will join Kraken’s lineup of flavored and spiced rums such as the wildly popular black spiced rum and coffee rum.

The Kraken brand is known for its unique bottle design and fun and interactive marketing style that tells entertaining stories of the brand’s “creation”. For the new black cherry flavor, Kraken weaves a tale of a Kraken attack on a ship carrying crates of black cherries and vanilla as a remedy for wounds inflicted by the Kraken. The ship was attacked by the beast and a barrel of their spiced rum became infused with dark cherry and vanilla.

The new Black Cherry and Madagascan Vanilla Black Spiced Rum has a 40% ABV. The bottle is similar to the signature Black Spiced Rum design but comes in a purple hue. It is recommended to be served with cola over ice for a new take on the classic rum coke cocktail.

The brand describes the rum as a dark amber liquid with ominous glints of purple and copper. On the nose are aromas of molasses, toffee and black cherry with flavor notes of deep cherry and caramel with hints of wood and vanilla.

The Black Cherry and Madagascan Vanilla Spiced Rum is currently only available in the UK, but according to Kraken’s website, it looks like a new flavor will be coming soon to the US market. Signup as a member of the Cult of the Kraken to find out if and when this new flavor will be launching in your area. For those UK the new addition can be purchased at Tesco.

