Mount Gay Distillery Marks 320th Birthday With New Anniversary Rum

Mount Gay Rum out of Barbados is celebrating its 320th birthday this year with the launch of Black Barrel Cask Strength Rum.

The Rémy Cointreau-owned brand claims that it is the oldest-running rum-producing distillery established in 1703.

“The year is monumental for Mount Gay,” noted Antoine Couvreur, managing director for Mount Gay according to Spirit’s Business.

“As we celebrate 320 years of heritage and tradition, we also keep our pioneering spirit and have tasked ourselves with being the industry leader in sustainability.

“We must give back to the land we use and the people who live on it to ensure its future. This year also honors the expertise of our incredible team with new and limited releases coming out throughout the year. Stay tuned.”

The anniversary rum is distilled in copper pot and column stills, matured in American whiskey casks and finished in charred Bourbon casks much like the famous Black Barrel. However, this new expression is bottled at cask strength with a 66% ABV.

The brand describes notes of the Mount Gay Black Barrel Cask Strength as leather, nutmeg, toffee and pear with smokiness and spice on the palate. The rum finishes creamy and round with medium persistence. It is recommended to serve over ice to allow the flavors to diffuse. The rum can also be added to spirit-forward cocktails like a Manhattan or Old fashioned.

This new edition to the Mount Gay lineup is a distillery exclusive. The special release is only available at the Mount Gay Distillery and Visitor Centre in Barbados.

Read Next:

Mount Gay Reveals the Latest Master Blender Collection Expression, Madeira Cask

The 5 Best Places to Drink Rum in Miami

The Best Cocktails Made for a Pisces