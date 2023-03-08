Plantation Rum Introduces New Smoky Formula of Popular Pineapple Rum

Spirit brand Maison Ferrand’s Plantation Rum has released a new limited-edition aromatized twist on the classic Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple rum. The Stiggins’ Fancy Smoky Formula has been further matured in ex-Teeling Peated Single Malt Irish Whiskey casks, for an added distinctive smoky flavor.

The new limited-edition rum was made in collaboration with Alex Chasko, Master Distiller and Blender at Dublin’s Teeling Whiskey Distillery. Owner and Master Blender of Plantation rum, Alexandre Gabriel, swapped Teeling Whiskey barrels for Plantation Rum casks and started experimenting. In 2019, Telling whiskey released a special Small Batch Collaboration aged in ex-Plantation Rum barrels.

The original Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple Rum is an artisanal pineapple-infused rum. The barks of Victoria pineapples are infused in Plantation 3 Stars white rum, which is then further distilled. Separately, the fruit of the pineapple is infused in Plantation Original Dark rum. The distillate and fruit infusions are then blended together to create a one-of-kind pineapple-flavored rum. The name of the rum is a tribute to the character created by Charles Dickens in the Pickwick Papers, Reverend Stiggins, whose favorite tipple was “pineapple rum” hidden in his teacup.

The Stiggins’ Fancy Smoky Formula uses this same pineapple-infused rum but has undergone a final maturation in 200-liter oak barrels that had previously stored Teeling’s peated single malt Irish whiskey. The peat imparts a note of smoke that is unique but harmonious with the fruity rum. The new Stiggins’ Fancy Smoky Formula can be sipped neat or added to a classic tropical cocktail for an unexpected touch of smoke.

The rum as described by the brand has a rich bouquet, accented by smoky notes and aromas of tropical fruit, pineapple, citrus peel with a touch of clove and a hint of dry peat. The palate opens with ripe banana, pineapple, and spices with a distinctive smoky finish.

The 40% ABV Stiggins’ Fancy Smoky Formula is now available in select markets with a suggested retail price of $34.99 for a 750ml bottle. The rum comes in a decorated gift box that tells the story of Plantation Rum’s inspired partnership with Teeling Whiskey.