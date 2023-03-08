SunnyD Receives Adult Makeover Featuring Vodka Seltzer as Nostalgic Drink Rebrands Continue

Popular 90’s childhood orange juice brand, SunnyD, has announced a new adult-only beverage Ready-To-Drink (RTD) with the launch of Vodka Seltzer. Beverage brands have been jumping on the RTD train as of late and nostalgic juice brand, SunnyD Vodka Seltzer is joining the pack.

The brand formerly known as Sunny Delight was first developed in 1963 by two Floridians. The pair created an orange juice beverage that was a hit amongst the youth. SunnyD enjoyed new heights of popularity in the 1990s when it landed a large and dedicated fan base. Harvest Hill Beverage Company acquired the brand in 2017 leading to further success.

“SunnyD is a powerful brand, the most boldly unique orange drink on the planet,” shared Ilene Bergenfeld, Chief Marketing Officer, Harvest Hill Beverage Company. “Consumers are passionate about this iconic brand, rooted in nostalgia but with a taste that resonates today. Many have told us that they enjoy SunnyD as a mixer and asked for this product. So, we looked at the hard seltzer category, and thought, good, but we can do better. And SunnyD Vodka Seltzer was born.”

SunnyD is not alone in its shift in marketing toward adults with the introduction of alcoholic beverages. Major players in the growing RTD category include Mountain Dew, Coca-Cola, Monster and another popular juice brand, Simply Lemonade.

SunnyD Vodka Seltzer is made from real fruit juice, sparkling water, natural orange flavor, and vodka. The RTD comes in a four-pack with a suggested retail price of $9.99. Each individual can contains 95 calories and zero grams of sugar.

“We have developed something we know adult SunnyD fans and hard seltzer enthusiasts alike will be proud to enjoy,” concluded Bergenfeld. “We look forward to hearing what they think and, based on what we’ve heard so far, we think SunnyD Vodka Seltzer may be the best news ever.”

From child’s drink to adult beverage, SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will be available nationwide at select Walmart stores beginning March 11.

Read Next:

Best Ready to Drink Rum Cocktails in a Can for a No Hassle Happy Hour

Captain Morgan and Vita Coco Team Up For New RTD Spiked Coconut Water