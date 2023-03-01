‘You Need a Real Bag to Play Over Here’: Rapper 50 Cent’s Champagne Sells for $325,000 at International Wine Competition Auction

Big money was exchanging hands at this year’s Rodeo Uncorked in Houston, Texas. 50 Cent’s champagne sold at auction for $325,000 and the rapper made some big purchases as well.

The Champion Wine Auction and Dinner featured wines from the 20th annual international wine competition. The event featured 3,071 entries from 18 countries, including Argentina, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, South Africa and Spain.

The real estate firm J. Alan Kent Development purchased 50 Cent’s Le Chemin du Roi Brut for a record amount, at least for this auction in particular. The wine was the Grand Champion Best of Show winner at Rodeo Uncorked.

50 Cent also dropped some money at the event. The “In Da Club” rapper bought the Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show winner for $165,000. This wine was the 2020 Bernhardt Winery Antiquity Chardonnay Reserve from the Danube Plain in Bulgaria.

“You think you know money until you make it to the Rodeo in Houston. I bought the lot 2 Reserve champion for $165,000,” said 50 Cent on Instagram. “You need a real bag to play over here.”

50 Cent moved to Houston in 2021 and the city seems to have welcomed him with open arms. His wine is the official Champagne of the Houston Astros, Houston Rockets and Houston Texans. The Astros even celebrated their World Series win by popping bottles of Le Chemin du Roi Brut.

Read Next:

Lawsuit Between Rapper 50 Cent and Remy Martin Nears Settlement

Rum With a Cause: Visiting Clutch Distilling in Houston, Texas

Can You Bring Cuban Rum Back to the United States? What You Need to Know