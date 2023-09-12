Bacardi Is The VMAs First-Ever Official Spirits Partner

Bacardi was tapped as the MTV VMA’s Official Sponsor, according to a news release in late August. This is the inaugural year the awards show decided to take on a spirits sponsor, and the rum brand is set to be the first.

As part of the partnership, the brand created a signature cocktail for the event which is set to air from the Prudential Center in New Jersey at 8 PM EST on September 12, according to People.

Bacardi will also be releasing a limited-edition BACARDÍ x VMA bottle in celebration of the awards ceremony. Just 1,000 of the bottles were made for the VMAs.

This year’s VMAs are meant to pay homage to 50 years of Hip Hop, as August 11 was the 50th anniversary of the music genre.

In accordance with this year’s theme, the VMA’s cocktail is titled “Mojito Mo-Problems,” and is a nod to The Notorious B.I.G.’s hit with Sean “Diddy” Combs, “Mo Money Mo Problems.”

The mega rum brand also concocted two other recipes including the BACARDÍ 808 which includes rum and banana liqueur complete with angostura bitters and the Mango Fuego. The Mango Fuego includes mango chile rum coupled with grapefruit juice, garnished with tajin and lime.

People listed some of the musicians confirmed to perform at the VMAs, and included Anitta, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Wayne as a part of that list.

Bacardi provided viewers the opportunity to recreate the recipe at home, so they too can enjoy the same cocktail attendees will be enjoying at the event.

Mojito Mo-Problems Recipe, via Bacardi

1.5 Oz of Bacardi Superior Rum

.75 Oz of lime juice

.5 Oz of Monin Mojito Syrup

.5 Oz of real passionfruit syrup

2 Oz club soda

5-6 fresh mint leaves.

Combine BACARDÍ Superior Rum, lime juice, syrups and mint leaves in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a cup over fresh ice, top off with a splash of club soda and give it a stir. Use a mint sprig for garnish.

