Elementary School ‘Employee of the Year’ Charged for Drinking Alcohol in Classroom

A paraprofessional working at the Cobb County elementary school in Georgia has been fired and charged for allegedly drinking in the classroom. A particular incident that occurred on March 3 is referenced in the warrant.

Jean Warnken was named Employee of the Year in 2020. However, she is now being accused of having a reusable plastic with a lid and straw full of alcohol in a Davis Elementary school classroom, according to WSB-TV.

The school’s principal Kristin Ebskorn and the campus police officer were both listed as witnesses for the state on the warrant.

On Thursday, Cobb County Schools issued a statement and indicated that Warnken is no longer employed at Davis Elementary.

The statement read, “Although this person no longer works for the District, Cobb Schools police and local administration are working with a police investigation into a paraprofessional. We expect all employees to support students as professionals and uphold District policy.”

“They just sent an email saying there was an investigation going on but didn’t mention exactly what it was,” parent Deborah Kaufman told Channel 2’s, Michele Newell. “It’s obviously concerning. She’s probably not doing a great job with the class.”

The arrest was shocking to some parents, one said they thought Warnken was a highly-respected school employee, reported WSB-TV.

The district is said to have not released specifics about Warnken’s role while employed with the school but she is listed as a computer lab instructor. Warnken has been charged with alcohol possession on public school grounds.

