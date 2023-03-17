Ryanair Passenger Reportedly Tries to Drunkenly Pinch Flight Attendant’s Butt Before Attacking Police During Arrest

An allegedly drunk woman appeared in court recently for incidents that occurred on a Ryanair flight traveling from Spain to Manchester. Jessica Horne reportedly tried to kiss a Ryanair flight attendant and also attempted to pinch his butt while intoxicated. Horne has denied these claims but admitted to being drunk on the plane and attacking the arresting officers.

During the flight, the 32-year-old was also said to have caused issues for other passengers including being loud and verbally abusive. This behavior lead to her arrest when the plane landed. At the time of arrest, she became aggressive toward the police and was reported to have been in a drunken state.

Horne was involved in this incident last March. She is reported to have gotten drunk on the Ryanair flight as well as sexually harass a member of the cabin crew. She also allegedly berated the flight attendant with racially motivated language.

When the plane landed, Horne was met on the runway by two police officers. She became aggressive toward them resulting in an injury to one of the officers. Prosecutor Jane Deakin said Horne was “abusive and kicked out,” during the arrest resulting in a small cut above the officer’s eye as reported by the Daily Mail.

During Horne’s appearance before the Wigan Magistrates’ Court, she pleaded guilty to charges of being drunk on an aircraft as well as two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. However, she denied the sexual assault and an additional charge of using racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior.

Horne’s case is set to go to trial on April 19 at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court.

