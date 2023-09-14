Ten To One Rum, Owned By Ciara Gets $1M Investment

Ten To One Rum, a brand owned by the R&B singer Ciara, just received a $1 million investment from InvestBev Group according to The Spirits Business on Thursday.

InvestBev Group is the largest private firm in the alcoholic beverage industry, according to the company, and it gave Ten To One funding in order to take the brand to the next level.

“Data shows that rum is gaining share monthly, and we are excited to support Ten To One in their growth journey,” claimed Brian Rosen, the founder of InvestBev Group.

Ten To One was founded by Mar Farrel in 2019. Ferrel was the youngest Vice President in Starbucks history according to Forbes, and the MIT, Cambridge and Harvard alumni left the world of coffee for the rum world.

The brand started with two expressions, a Caribbean White and Caribbean Dark rum.

The “Goodies” singer joined forces with Farell and the brand in 2021.

“From my first sip of Ten To One, I was immediately transported,” claimed Ciara according to The Spirits Business. “Not only is the product exceptional, but Mark has helped the brand establish a clear and authentic point of view. I knew immediately that I had to get involved.”

Ten To One Rum aims to build a brand that is premium, but “not exclusive,” according to the brand.

The brand takes its name from Dr. Eric Williams, Trinidad and Tobago’s first Prime Minister, who rallied to preserve the Caribbean federation of 10 countries.

Dr. Williams famously said: “One from ten leaves zero,” which was meant to communicate the idea that we are stronger together, and expresses the theme of “beauty in the blend.”

Read Next:

“Playing to the Beat of Their Own Rum: 5 Musician Owned Rum Brands”

“6 Fantastic Black-Owned Rum Brands To Seek Out This Black History Month – and All Year!”

“Major Caribbean Rum Association Elects First Woman Chair in 50-Year History”

Here at Rum Raiders, we do more than write about current events in rum. We are the only media property reviewing rums and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the rum world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of rum in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter