TikToker Pepper Sprayed During Liquor Store Theft

A TikToker shared his story about being robbed by a man with pepper spray. In the security footage, the man can be seen fleeing with a bottle of vodka.

User Avery (@lanadelgay98) starts his video by saying, “looking cute post-robbery.”

The unidentified hooded man was at the check out with a bottle of vodka in hand. He appears to be reaching for a wallet when instead he begins spraying the two employees with pepper spray.

Once the man sprays at the first employee he starts walking out with his head down, presumably to avoid being spotted by any cameras. He manages to get another spray off towards Avery on his way out.

Little did the robber know Avery had no intention of putting up a fight.

Avery said, “He looked at me and thought I was gonna put up a fight and that pepper spray was necessary.

“I’m not gonna risk my life over a bottle of vodka.”

During the incident, Avery was standing further back than his co-worker who appears to have taken the brunt of the pepper spray.

“Lucky for me I wasn’t the one checking him out. I was standing behind the cashier so,” Avery said. “Cause if I was I probably would have died, like 100%.”

After being sprayed the cashier crawls out from the register area while the man presumably leaves the store.

It is unclear if this incident has been reported to the police, but at least 300,000 people have heard Avery’s story and seen the security footage of the alleged robbery.

