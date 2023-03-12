‘Real Housewives’ Star, Lisa Vanderpump Reportedly Has Liquor Licenses Suspended at Top Restaurants

According to recent records from California’s alcohol authority, it appears the liquor licenses for two restaurants and bars owned by reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump were suspended. Based on recent reports, the suspensions became active as of March 8.

Besides being an extremely successful restaurateur, Lisa Vanderpump is most famous for her time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She is also known for her show “Vanderpump Rules” which follows the crazy antics of some of her employees at Vanderpump’s Sexy Unique Restaurant, a.k.a. SUR.

Two “Vanderpump Rules” veterans, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz opened up the West Hollywood restaurant and bar, Tom Tom as junior partners with Vanderpump. This is one of the restaurants reported to have had its liquor license suspended by the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC).

The other restaurant is PUMP lounge, also located in West Hollywood. Vanderpump owns this restaurant with her husband Ken Todd, who appeared alongside his wife on “Real Housewives” regularly.

WEHO TIMES obtained the documents indicating the liquor license suspensions occurred. It is possible the restaurant/bars simply missed a payment deadline to renew the licenses. WEHO TIMES reported that the timing can take up to six weeks after fee waivers or renewal fees are submitted.

It is probable that the fees have already been paid but as of Wednesday, it appeared both PUMP lounge and Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar had pauses on their licenses, described as B/E Collections Suspensions.

Liquor is a main source of revenue for many restaurants and bars, so they are likely eager to get their suspended licenses fixed.

